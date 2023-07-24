The Cleveland Guardians (49-50) host the Kansas City Royals (28-73) in AL Central play, at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.

The Guardians will look to Logan Allen (4-2) against the Royals and Ryan Yarbrough (2-5).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Allen - CLE (4-2, 3.21 ERA) vs Yarbrough - KC (2-5, 5.21 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen

The Guardians will send Allen (4-2) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he allowed one hit in five scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.21, a 2.84 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.366 in 13 games this season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Allen has nine starts of five or more innings this season in 13 chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to four.

Logan Allen vs. Royals

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a .233 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 27th in the league (.376) and 89 home runs.

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Royals in one game, and they have gone 3-for-14 over 3 2/3 innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Yarbrough

Yarbrough (2-5) takes the mound first for the Royals in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.21 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 31-year-old has a 5.21 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .269 to opposing hitters.

Yarbrough is trying to collect his second quality start of the season.

Yarbrough will look to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 3.2 frames per outing.

In three of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Ryan Yarbrough vs. Guardians

The opposing Guardians offense has a collective .252 batting average, and is 13th in the league with 853 total hits and 26th in MLB play with 412 runs scored. They have the 25th-ranked slugging percentage (.382) and are last in all of MLB with 74 home runs.

Yarbrough has pitched six innings, giving up one earned run on six hits while striking out five against the Guardians this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.