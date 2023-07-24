The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell and his .636 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Ryan Yarbrough and the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .241 with 18 doubles, 11 home runs and 42 walks.

Bell enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .421 with two homers.

Bell has picked up a hit in 58 of 90 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.

In 11 games this year, he has hit a long ball (12.2%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).

Bell has had at least one RBI in 40.0% of his games this season (36 of 90), with two or more RBI nine times (10.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 19 of 90 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 42 .238 AVG .243 .316 OBP .343 .369 SLG .434 14 XBH 15 4 HR 7 21 RBI 26 39/19 K/BB 37/23 0 SB 0

