Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell and his .636 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Ryan Yarbrough and the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .241 with 18 doubles, 11 home runs and 42 walks.
- Bell enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .421 with two homers.
- Bell has picked up a hit in 58 of 90 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
- In 11 games this year, he has hit a long ball (12.2%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).
- Bell has had at least one RBI in 40.0% of his games this season (36 of 90), with two or more RBI nine times (10.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 19 of 90 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|42
|.238
|AVG
|.243
|.316
|OBP
|.343
|.369
|SLG
|.434
|14
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|26
|39/19
|K/BB
|37/23
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.20 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (121 total, 1.2 per game).
- Yarbrough (2-5 with a 5.21 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 5.21 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .269 to opposing hitters.
