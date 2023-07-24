Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor and his .711 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Ryan Yarbrough and the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Phillies.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor leads Cleveland with 102 hits, batting .310 this season with 37 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
- Naylor has reached base via a hit in 58 games this year (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 15.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Naylor has driven home a run in 40 games this season (45.5%), including more than one RBI in 21.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..
- He has scored in 35.2% of his games this season (31 of 88), with two or more runs eight times (9.1%).
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|44
|.315
|AVG
|.305
|.350
|OBP
|.347
|.497
|SLG
|.530
|16
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|8
|31
|RBI
|45
|30/11
|K/BB
|27/10
|2
|SB
|4
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.20 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 121 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Yarbrough gets the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.21 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 5.21 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .269 to opposing batters.
