The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor and his .711 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Ryan Yarbrough and the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Phillies.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

Ryan Yarbrough TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor leads Cleveland with 102 hits, batting .310 this season with 37 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.

Naylor has reached base via a hit in 58 games this year (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.

He has gone deep in 15.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Naylor has driven home a run in 40 games this season (45.5%), including more than one RBI in 21.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..

He has scored in 35.2% of his games this season (31 of 88), with two or more runs eight times (9.1%).

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 44 .315 AVG .305 .350 OBP .347 .497 SLG .530 16 XBH 21 7 HR 8 31 RBI 45 30/11 K/BB 27/10 2 SB 4

Royals Pitching Rankings