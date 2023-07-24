The Detroit Tigers host the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park on Monday at 1:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Spencer Torkelson, LaMonte Wade Jr and others in this contest.

Tigers vs. Giants Game Info

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Skubal Stats

Tarik Skubal (0-1) will take the mound for the Tigers, his fourth start of the season.

Skubal Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Royals Jul. 18 4.0 8 7 7 3 1 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 9 4.0 2 0 0 5 2 vs. Athletics Jul. 4 4.0 0 0 0 6 0

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 40 walks and 53 RBI (85 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He has a .230/.307/.414 slash line on the season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jul. 23 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Padres Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jul. 20 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Royals Jul. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 15 walks and 46 RBI (83 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .226/.262/.338 so far this year.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jul. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jul. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Royals Jul. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jul. 19 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Wade Stats

Wade has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 58 walks and 29 RBI (75 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He has a .275/.407/.429 slash line so far this year.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 23 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 21 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Reds Jul. 18 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jul. 18 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

