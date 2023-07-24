The Detroit Tigers (45-54) hope to sweep the San Francisco Giants (54-46) on Monday at Comerica Park, starting at 1:10 PM ET.

The Tigers will look to Tarik Skubal (0-1) against the Giants and Ross Stripling (0-3).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Skubal - DET (0-1, 5.25 ERA) vs Stripling - SF (0-3, 5.92 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tarik Skubal

The Tigers' Skubal (0-1) will make his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up seven earned runs in four innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.25, a 4.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.083 in three games this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ross Stripling

Stripling (0-3 with a 5.92 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season.

The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.92, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .280 batting average against him.

Stripling has one quality start under his belt this season.

Stripling has pitched five or more innings in a game four times this season entering this outing.

In two of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.