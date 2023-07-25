On Tuesday, Amed Rosario (coming off going 3-for-4 with two doubles) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Royals.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .260 with 19 doubles, five triples, three home runs and 22 walks.

In 66.7% of his 93 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 3.2% of his games in 2023 (three of 93), and 0.7% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (31.2%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (8.6%).

In 40.9% of his games this year (38 of 93), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (10.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 45 .314 AVG .207 .363 OBP .240 .463 SLG .259 21 XBH 6 2 HR 1 23 RBI 17 33/14 K/BB 44/8 7 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings