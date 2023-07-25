Eric Haase -- .121 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on July 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is hitting .203 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.

Haase has gotten a hit in 35 of 73 games this season (47.9%), including nine multi-hit games (12.3%).

He has gone deep in 4.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

Haase has an RBI in 14 of 73 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 17 games this year (23.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 38 .241 AVG .169 .277 OBP .220 .357 SLG .218 7 XBH 5 3 HR 0 17 RBI 6 34/6 K/BB 34/8 1 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings