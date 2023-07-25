Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Angels - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Eric Haase -- .121 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on July 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Padres.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Explore More About This Game
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is hitting .203 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Haase has gotten a hit in 35 of 73 games this season (47.9%), including nine multi-hit games (12.3%).
- He has gone deep in 4.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Haase has an RBI in 14 of 73 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 17 games this year (23.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|38
|.241
|AVG
|.169
|.277
|OBP
|.220
|.357
|SLG
|.218
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|6
|34/6
|K/BB
|34/8
|1
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (122 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Angels are sending Canning (6-4) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.52 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday, July 18 against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.52, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .240 batting average against him.
