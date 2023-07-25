Guardians vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 25
Tuesday's contest at Progressive Field has the Cleveland Guardians (49-51) squaring off against the Kansas City Royals (29-73) at 7:10 PM (on July 25). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Guardians, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Guardians will give the nod to Aaron Civale (3-2, 2.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Zack Greinke (1-10, 5.03 ERA).
Guardians vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Guardians 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.
- Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
- The Guardians have been favorites in 49 games this season and won 28 (57.1%) of those contests.
- Cleveland has entered seven games this season favored by -210 or more and is 2-5 in those contests.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 67.7% chance to win.
- Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 26th with just 415 total runs (4.2 per game) this season.
- The Guardians' 3.89 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 19
|@ Pirates
|L 7-5
|Aaron Civale vs Rich Hill
|July 21
|Phillies
|W 6-5
|Gavin Williams vs Ranger Suárez
|July 22
|Phillies
|W 1-0
|Tanner Bibee vs Zack Wheeler
|July 23
|Phillies
|L 8-5
|Xzavion Curry vs Aaron Nola
|July 24
|Royals
|L 5-3
|Logan Allen vs Ryan Yarbrough
|July 25
|Royals
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Zack Greinke
|July 26
|Royals
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Alec Marsh
|July 27
|@ White Sox
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Dylan Cease
|July 28
|@ White Sox
|-
|TBA vs Lucas Giolito
|July 29
|@ White Sox
|-
|Logan Allen vs Touki Toussaint
|July 30
|@ White Sox
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Michael Kopech
