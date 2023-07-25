Tuesday's contest at Progressive Field has the Cleveland Guardians (49-51) squaring off against the Kansas City Royals (29-73) at 7:10 PM (on July 25). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Guardians, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Guardians will give the nod to Aaron Civale (3-2, 2.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Zack Greinke (1-10, 5.03 ERA).

Guardians vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: BSGL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Guardians 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Royals

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

  • The Guardians have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.
  • Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
  • The Guardians have been favorites in 49 games this season and won 28 (57.1%) of those contests.
  • Cleveland has entered seven games this season favored by -210 or more and is 2-5 in those contests.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 67.7% chance to win.
  • Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 26th with just 415 total runs (4.2 per game) this season.
  • The Guardians' 3.89 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 19 @ Pirates L 7-5 Aaron Civale vs Rich Hill
July 21 Phillies W 6-5 Gavin Williams vs Ranger Suárez
July 22 Phillies W 1-0 Tanner Bibee vs Zack Wheeler
July 23 Phillies L 8-5 Xzavion Curry vs Aaron Nola
July 24 Royals L 5-3 Logan Allen vs Ryan Yarbrough
July 25 Royals - Aaron Civale vs Zack Greinke
July 26 Royals - Gavin Williams vs Alec Marsh
July 27 @ White Sox - Tanner Bibee vs Dylan Cease
July 28 @ White Sox - TBA vs Lucas Giolito
July 29 @ White Sox - Logan Allen vs Touki Toussaint
July 30 @ White Sox - Aaron Civale vs Michael Kopech

