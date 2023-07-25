Aaron Civale will start for the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for this second game in a three-game series.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -210 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +170 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

Guardians vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -210 +170 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have put together a 28-21 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 57.1% of those games).

Cleveland has a 2-5 record (winning only 28.6% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

The Guardians have an implied moneyline win probability of 67.7% in this contest.

Cleveland has played in 99 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-53-4).

The Guardians have a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season (covering 70% of the time).

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-24 23-27 20-16 29-35 32-30 17-21

