Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals head into a matchup with Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians are last in MLB play with 74 home runs.

Cleveland has the fifth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.382).

The Guardians have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.252).

Cleveland is the fifth-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.2 runs per game (415 total).

The Guardians rank 20th in MLB with a .314 on-base percentage.

The Guardians strike out seven times per game, the fewest Ks in the majors.

The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.

Cleveland has a 3.89 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.266).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will send Aaron Civale (3-2) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Civale has four quality starts under his belt this season.

Civale is seeking his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/19/2023 Pirates L 7-5 Away Aaron Civale Rich Hill 7/21/2023 Phillies W 6-5 Home Gavin Williams Ranger Suárez 7/22/2023 Phillies W 1-0 Home Tanner Bibee Zack Wheeler 7/23/2023 Phillies L 8-5 Home Xzavion Curry Aaron Nola 7/24/2023 Royals L 5-3 Home Logan Allen Ryan Yarbrough 7/25/2023 Royals - Home Aaron Civale Zack Greinke 7/26/2023 Royals - Home Gavin Williams Alec Marsh 7/27/2023 White Sox - Away Tanner Bibee Dylan Cease 7/28/2023 White Sox - Away - Lucas Giolito 7/29/2023 White Sox - Away Logan Allen Touki Toussaint 7/30/2023 White Sox - Away Aaron Civale Michael Kopech

