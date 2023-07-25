How to Watch the Guardians vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 25
Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals head into a matchup with Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians are last in MLB play with 74 home runs.
- Cleveland has the fifth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.382).
- The Guardians have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.252).
- Cleveland is the fifth-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.2 runs per game (415 total).
- The Guardians rank 20th in MLB with a .314 on-base percentage.
- The Guardians strike out seven times per game, the fewest Ks in the majors.
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- Cleveland has a 3.89 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.266).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians will send Aaron Civale (3-2) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Civale has four quality starts under his belt this season.
- Civale is seeking his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.
- He has made three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/19/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-5
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Rich Hill
|7/21/2023
|Phillies
|W 6-5
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Ranger Suárez
|7/22/2023
|Phillies
|W 1-0
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Zack Wheeler
|7/23/2023
|Phillies
|L 8-5
|Home
|Xzavion Curry
|Aaron Nola
|7/24/2023
|Royals
|L 5-3
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Ryan Yarbrough
|7/25/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Zack Greinke
|7/26/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Alec Marsh
|7/27/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Dylan Cease
|7/28/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|-
|Lucas Giolito
|7/29/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Touki Toussaint
|7/30/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Michael Kopech
