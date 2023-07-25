The Cleveland Guardians (49-51) and the Kansas City Royals (29-73) will match up on Tuesday, July 25 at Progressive Field, with Aaron Civale pitching for the Guardians and Zack Greinke taking the hill for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are the favorite in this one, at -210, while the underdog Royals have +170 odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Guardians vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Civale - CLE (3-2, 2.71 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-10, 5.03 ERA)

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 49 times and won 28, or 57.1%, of those games.

The Guardians have a 2-5 record (winning just 28.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and went 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Royals have won in 26, or 29.2%, of the 89 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Royals have been victorious eight times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Bell 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) José Ramírez 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+130) Josh Naylor 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+105) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+165) Andrés Giménez - 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+180)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 19th 2nd

