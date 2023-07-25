Salvador Perez carries a two-game homer streak into the Kansas City Royals' (29-73) game versus the Cleveland Guardians (49-51) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday, at Progressive Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Aaron Civale (3-2) to the mound, while Zack Greinke (1-10) will take the ball for the Royals.

Guardians vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Civale - CLE (3-2, 2.71 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-10, 5.03 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale

Civale (3-2) will take the mound for the Guardians, his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with a 2.71 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .215.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Civale will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

In 11 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Aaron Civale vs. Royals

The Royals rank 29th in MLB with 379 runs scored this season. They have a .233 batting average this campaign with 91 home runs (27th in the league).

The Royals have gone 2-for-23 with two doubles in seven innings this season against the right-hander.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his 20th of the season. He is 1-10 with a 5.03 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Thursday, the righty threw four innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 39-year-old has an ERA of 5.03, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .286 batting average against him.

Greinke has registered two quality starts this year.

Greinke will try to collect his 16th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Zack Greinke vs. Guardians

The opposing Guardians offense has the 26th-ranked slugging percentage (.382) and ranks last in home runs hit (74) in all of MLB. They have a collective .252 batting average, and are 13th in the league with 863 total hits and 26th in MLB action scoring 415 runs.

Greinke has pitched six innings, giving up two earned runs on 11 hits against the Guardians this season.

