Josh Naylor -- with a slugging percentage of .711 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on July 25 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor leads Cleveland in total hits (103) this season while batting .309 with 37 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is 16th in slugging.

Naylor has picked up a hit in 59 of 89 games this year, with multiple hits 32 times.

In 15.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Naylor has driven in a run in 40 games this year (44.9%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (21.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 34.8% of his games this season (31 of 89), with two or more runs eight times (9.0%).

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 44 .314 AVG .305 .348 OBP .347 .491 SLG .530 16 XBH 21 7 HR 8 31 RBI 45 30/11 K/BB 27/10 2 SB 4

Royals Pitching Rankings