Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Angels - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Kerry Carpenter (.571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Detroit Tigers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Giants.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter has eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .271.
- Carpenter has gotten a hit in 32 of 57 games this year (56.1%), including 15 multi-hit games (26.3%).
- He has gone deep in 17.5% of his games this year, and 5.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Carpenter has had at least one RBI in 31.6% of his games this season (18 of 57), with two or more RBI nine times (15.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year (19 of 57), with two or more runs four times (7.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|29
|.341
|AVG
|.206
|.394
|OBP
|.271
|.516
|SLG
|.485
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|20
|20/8
|K/BB
|28/7
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 122 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Canning gets the start for the Angels, his 16th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.52 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday, July 18 against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.52, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.