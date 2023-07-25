On Tuesday, Kerry Carpenter (.571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Detroit Tigers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Giants.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter has eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .271.

Carpenter has gotten a hit in 32 of 57 games this year (56.1%), including 15 multi-hit games (26.3%).

He has gone deep in 17.5% of his games this year, and 5.3% of his chances at the plate.

Carpenter has had at least one RBI in 31.6% of his games this season (18 of 57), with two or more RBI nine times (15.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year (19 of 57), with two or more runs four times (7.0%).

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 29 .341 AVG .206 .394 OBP .271 .516 SLG .485 9 XBH 11 3 HR 8 12 RBI 20 20/8 K/BB 28/7 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings