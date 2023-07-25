Matt Vierling -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on July 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 walks while hitting .266.

In 44 of 76 games this year (57.9%) Vierling has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (23.7%).

In 7.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Vierling has picked up an RBI in 21.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 22 games this year (28.9%), including multiple runs in six games.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 39 .225 AVG .299 .311 OBP .344 .317 SLG .456 7 XBH 11 2 HR 5 12 RBI 14 20/14 K/BB 34/9 3 SB 2

