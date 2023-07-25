Myles Straw and his .394 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (82 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Kansas City Royals and Zack Greinke on July 25 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Royals.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has 15 doubles, three triples and 32 walks while batting .245.

In 60 of 98 games this season (61.2%) Straw has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (18.4%).

He has not hit a home run in his 98 games this year.

Straw has driven home a run in 16 games this year (16.3%), including more than one RBI in 3.1% of his games.

In 33.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.1%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 50 .209 AVG .276 .272 OBP .347 .281 SLG .333 9 XBH 9 0 HR 0 10 RBI 9 38/14 K/BB 37/18 2 SB 10

