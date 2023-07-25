Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Myles Straw and his .394 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (82 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Kansas City Royals and Zack Greinke on July 25 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Royals.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has 15 doubles, three triples and 32 walks while batting .245.
- In 60 of 98 games this season (61.2%) Straw has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (18.4%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 98 games this year.
- Straw has driven home a run in 16 games this year (16.3%), including more than one RBI in 3.1% of his games.
- In 33.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|50
|.209
|AVG
|.276
|.272
|OBP
|.347
|.281
|SLG
|.333
|9
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|9
|38/14
|K/BB
|37/18
|2
|SB
|10
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.17 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (121 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greinke (1-10 with a 5.03 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 20th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 39-year-old has a 5.03 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .286 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.