The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan (.396 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Royals.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .373, fueled by 31 extra-base hits.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 47th in on base percentage, and 125th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Kwan has picked up a hit in 68.4% of his 98 games this season, with more than one hit in 31.6% of them.

He has hit a home run in 4.1% of his games this season, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.4% of his games this season, Kwan has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (7.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 52 times this year (53.1%), including 11 games with multiple runs (11.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 48 .264 AVG .279 .351 OBP .333 .368 SLG .378 16 XBH 15 2 HR 2 12 RBI 22 31/25 K/BB 19/17 7 SB 7

Royals Pitching Rankings