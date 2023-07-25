Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will play Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers are 25th in baseball with 95 total home runs.

Detroit is slugging .368, the second-lowest average in MLB.

The Tigers' .231 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.

Detroit has the No. 28 offense in baseball, scoring 3.9 runs per game (391 total runs).

The Tigers' .298 on-base percentage is the third-worst in MLB.

The Tigers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 17th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Detroit has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Detroit has a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Tigers have the sixth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.239).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Eduardo Rodriguez (6-5 with a 2.69 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Rodriguez has registered seven quality starts this season.

Rodriguez will try to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/20/2023 Royals W 3-0 Away Michael Lorenzen Zack Greinke 7/21/2023 Padres L 5-4 Home Reese Olson Seth Lugo 7/22/2023 Padres L 14-3 Home Matt Manning Jackson Wolf 7/23/2023 Padres W 3-1 Home Alex Faedo Joe Musgrove 7/24/2023 Giants W 5-1 Home Tarik Skubal Ross Stripling 7/25/2023 Angels - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Griffin Canning 7/26/2023 Angels - Home Michael Lorenzen Patrick Sandoval 7/27/2023 Angels - Home Matt Manning Chase Silseth 7/28/2023 Marlins - Away Reese Olson Braxton Garrett 7/29/2023 Marlins - Away Tarik Skubal Johnny Cueto 7/30/2023 Marlins - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Jesús Luzardo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.