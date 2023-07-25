How to Watch the Tigers vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 25
Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will play Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers are 25th in baseball with 95 total home runs.
- Detroit is slugging .368, the second-lowest average in MLB.
- The Tigers' .231 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.
- Detroit has the No. 28 offense in baseball, scoring 3.9 runs per game (391 total runs).
- The Tigers' .298 on-base percentage is the third-worst in MLB.
- The Tigers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 17th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Detroit has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the majors.
- Detroit has a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers have the sixth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.239).
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Eduardo Rodriguez (6-5 with a 2.69 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Rodriguez has registered seven quality starts this season.
- Rodriguez will try to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/20/2023
|Royals
|W 3-0
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Zack Greinke
|7/21/2023
|Padres
|L 5-4
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Seth Lugo
|7/22/2023
|Padres
|L 14-3
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Jackson Wolf
|7/23/2023
|Padres
|W 3-1
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Joe Musgrove
|7/24/2023
|Giants
|W 5-1
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Ross Stripling
|7/25/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Griffin Canning
|7/26/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Patrick Sandoval
|7/27/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Chase Silseth
|7/28/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Braxton Garrett
|7/29/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Johnny Cueto
|7/30/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Jesús Luzardo
