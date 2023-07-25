When the Detroit Tigers (46-54) and Los Angeles Angels (51-49) face off at Comerica Park on Tuesday, July 25, Eduardo Rodriguez will get the call for the Tigers, while the Angels will send Griffin Canning to the hill. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Angels have +105 odds to upset. The total for the matchup is listed at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - DET (6-5, 2.69 ERA) vs Canning - LAA (6-4, 4.52 ERA)

Tigers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have been favorites in 17 games this season and won 10 (58.8%) of those contests.

The Tigers have gone 7-6 (winning 53.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Detroit has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Tigers have a 4-1 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times.

The Angels have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (46.3%) in those games.

This season, the Angels have come away with a win 14 times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a record of 2-2.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Matt Vierling 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+195) Riley Greene 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

