Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Angels on July 25, 2023
Shohei Ohtani and Spencer Torkelson are two of the players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Angels and the Detroit Tigers square off at Comerica Park on Tuesday (first pitch at 6:40 PM ET).
Tigers vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Eduardo Rodríguez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Rodríguez Stats
- Eduardo Rodriguez (6-5) will take the mound for the Tigers, his 15th start of the season.
- He has seven quality starts in 14 chances this season.
- Rodriguez will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Royals
|Jul. 19
|7.0
|4
|2
|2
|7
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 14
|5.0
|3
|2
|2
|7
|2
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 5
|4.0
|6
|5
|5
|7
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 28
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|6
|2
|at Royals
|May. 23
|5.0
|8
|4
|2
|9
|2
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 40 walks and 54 RBI (87 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He's slashed .233/.309/.414 so far this season.
- Torkelson hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 24
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 23
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Javier Báez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Báez Stats
- Javier Baez has 83 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 15 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a slash line of .226/.262/.337 so far this season.
Báez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 24
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has put up 112 hits with 16 doubles, seven triples, 36 home runs and 60 walks. He has driven in 77 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He has a .302/.398/.674 slash line on the season.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 23
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 21
|0-for-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 19
|0-for-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 18
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
Taylor Ward Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Ward Stats
- Taylor Ward has 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 38 walks and 41 RBI (85 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .251/.335/.408 on the year.
Ward Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 22
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 21
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 19
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
