Luis Rengifo leads the Los Angeles Angels (51-49) into a contest versus the Detroit Tigers (46-54), following his two-homer showing in a 7-5 victory over the Pirates, beginning at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable pitchers are Eduardo Rodriguez (6-5) for the Tigers and Griffin Canning (6-4) for the Angels.

Tigers vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - DET (6-5, 2.69 ERA) vs Canning - LAA (6-4, 4.52 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

The Tigers will hand the ball to Rodriguez (6-5) for his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in seven innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.69, a 4.89 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .968 in 14 games this season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Rodriguez has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Griffin Canning

Canning makes the start for the Angels, his 16th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.52 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday, July 18 against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

In 15 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.52, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.

Canning is trying to secure his sixth quality start of the year.

Canning has pitched five or more innings in a game 13 times this season heading into this game.

In two of his 15 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

