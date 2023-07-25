Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Angels - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry and his .424 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has 69 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .317.
- In 60.9% of his 92 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- In seven games this year, he has gone deep (7.6%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).
- McKinstry has an RBI in 17 of 92 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 41.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.3%).
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|47
|.248
|AVG
|.236
|.333
|OBP
|.301
|.387
|SLG
|.358
|11
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|10
|28/17
|K/BB
|38/13
|6
|SB
|6
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Angels' 4.51 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (122 total, 1.2 per game).
- Canning gets the start for the Angels, his 16th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.52 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, July 18, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.52 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
