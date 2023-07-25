The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry and his .424 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Read More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has 69 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .317.

In 60.9% of his 92 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

In seven games this year, he has gone deep (7.6%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).

McKinstry has an RBI in 17 of 92 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 41.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.3%).

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 47 .248 AVG .236 .333 OBP .301 .387 SLG .358 11 XBH 10 4 HR 3 13 RBI 10 28/17 K/BB 38/13 6 SB 6

