Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will try to take down Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox when the teams square off on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-best 187 home runs in total.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .490 slugging percentage.

The Braves are second in the majors with a .267 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.6 runs per game (551 total runs).

The Braves' .337 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

Braves hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.

Atlanta has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).

The Braves average baseball's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.272).

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 112 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 351 extra-base hits, Boston ranks sixth in MLB with a .436 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .266 team batting average.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fifth with 511 total runs this season.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .334.

The Red Sox rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

Boston has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Boston has pitched to a 4.29 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.294 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 21st of the season. He is 11-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 189 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Strider is trying to record his 12th quality start of the season.

Strider is looking for his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Brayan Bello (7-6) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed five hits in four innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 16 starts this season.

In 16 starts this season, Bello has lasted five or more innings 12 times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/20/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Home Spencer Strider Zac Gallen 7/21/2023 Brewers W 6-4 Away Mike Soroka Freddy Peralta 7/22/2023 Brewers L 4-3 Away Allan Winans Adrian Houser 7/23/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Away Bryce Elder Julio Teheran 7/25/2023 Red Sox L 7-1 Away Charlie Morton John Schreiber 7/26/2023 Red Sox - Away Spencer Strider Brayan Bello 7/28/2023 Brewers - Home Mike Soroka Adrian Houser 7/29/2023 Brewers - Home - Julio Teheran 7/30/2023 Brewers - Home Bryce Elder Colin Rea 7/31/2023 Angels - Home Charlie Morton Griffin Canning 8/1/2023 Angels - Home Spencer Strider Patrick Sandoval

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/19/2023 Athletics L 6-5 Away Brayan Bello Ken Waldichuk 7/22/2023 Mets L 5-4 Home Kutter Crawford Kodai Senga 7/22/2023 Mets W 8-6 Home James Paxton Max Scherzer 7/23/2023 Mets W 6-1 Home Brennan Bernardino Carlos Carrasco 7/25/2023 Braves W 7-1 Home John Schreiber Charlie Morton 7/26/2023 Braves - Home Brayan Bello Spencer Strider 7/28/2023 Giants - Away Kutter Crawford Logan Webb 7/29/2023 Giants - Away James Paxton Anthony DeSclafani 7/30/2023 Giants - Away Brayan Bello Ross Stripling 7/31/2023 Mariners - Away Brayan Bello George Kirby 8/1/2023 Mariners - Away Kutter Crawford Bryce Miller

