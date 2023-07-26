Browns Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Currently the Cleveland Browns are 14th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +3500.
Browns Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500
Cleveland Betting Insights
- Cleveland went 7-9-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Browns games.
- Cleveland ranked 14th in total offense (349.1 yards per game) and 14th in total defense (331.5 yards allowed per game) last year.
- At home last season, the Browns were 4-4. Away, they were 3-6.
- Cleveland had three wins as the favorite (in seven games) and three wins as an underdog (nine games).
- In the AFC North the Browns were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 4-8.
Browns Impact Players
- Nick Chubb ran for 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games last year.
- In addition, Chubb had 27 catches for 239 yards and one touchdown.
- In the passing game, Amari Cooper scored nine TDs, hauling in 78 balls for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game).
- In the passing game a season ago, Donovan Peoples-Jones scored three TDs, catching 61 balls for 839 yards (49.4 per game).
- In six games, Deshaun Watson passed for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), with seven touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 58.2%.
- As a key defensive contributor, Myles Garrett compiled 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, and 16 sacks in 16 games last year.
2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|2
|September 18
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|3
|September 24
|Titans
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|6
|October 15
|49ers
|-
|+900
|7
|October 22
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|8
|October 29
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|9
|November 5
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|10
|November 12
|@ Ravens
|-
|+2000
|11
|November 19
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
|12
|November 26
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|13
|December 3
|@ Rams
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|15
|December 17
|Bears
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 24
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 28
|Jets
|-
|+1600
|18
|January 7
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
