Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Angels - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.133 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Angels.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks while hitting .203.
- In 47.3% of his games this year (35 of 74), Haase has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (12.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 4.1% of his games this season, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 14 games this year (18.9%), Haase has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (6.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 17 games this year (23.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|38
|.239
|AVG
|.169
|.275
|OBP
|.220
|.354
|SLG
|.218
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|6
|35/6
|K/BB
|34/8
|1
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.48 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (123 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Angels will send Sandoval (5-7) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.26 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, July 19, the left-hander went 7 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.26, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
