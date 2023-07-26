Gabriel Arias returns to action for the Cleveland Guardians against Alec Marsh and the Kansas City RoyalsJuly 26 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 21 against the Phillies) he went 0-for-2.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

  • Arias has five doubles, four home runs and 22 walks while batting .179.
  • Arias has recorded a hit in 21 of 54 games this year (38.9%), including four multi-hit games (7.4%).
  • He has homered in 7.4% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In four games this year (7.4%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 10 of 54 games (18.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 25
.121 AVG .230
.256 OBP .321
.167 SLG .419
3 XBH 6
0 HR 4
0 RBI 6
27/12 K/BB 25/10
0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.18).
  • The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (123 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Marsh (0-4) takes the mound for the Royals in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 6.20 ERA in 20 1/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.20, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .244 batting average against him.
