Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Gabriel Arias returns to action for the Cleveland Guardians against Alec Marsh and the Kansas City RoyalsJuly 26 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 21 against the Phillies) he went 0-for-2.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Arias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Royals Player Props
|Guardians vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Guardians vs Royals
|Guardians vs Royals Odds
|Guardians vs Royals Prediction
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias has five doubles, four home runs and 22 walks while batting .179.
- Arias has recorded a hit in 21 of 54 games this year (38.9%), including four multi-hit games (7.4%).
- He has homered in 7.4% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In four games this year (7.4%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 54 games (18.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|.121
|AVG
|.230
|.256
|OBP
|.321
|.167
|SLG
|.419
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|4
|0
|RBI
|6
|27/12
|K/BB
|25/10
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.18).
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (123 total, 1.2 per game).
- Marsh (0-4) takes the mound for the Royals in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 6.20 ERA in 20 1/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.20, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .244 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.