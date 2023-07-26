Guardians vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 26
Wednesday's contest at Progressive Field has the Cleveland Guardians (50-51) matching up with the Kansas City Royals (29-74) at 1:10 PM (on July 26). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Guardians, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Guardians will give the nod to Gavin Williams (1-2, 3.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Alec Marsh (0-4, 6.20 ERA).
Guardians vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Guardians 5, Royals 3.
Guardians Performance Insights
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-2.
- Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
- The Guardians have been favorites in 50 games this season and won 29 (58%) of those contests.
- Cleveland is 4-6 this season when entering a game favored by -200 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Guardians.
- Cleveland has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 420 (4.2 per game).
- The Guardians' 3.86 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 21
|Phillies
|W 6-5
|Gavin Williams vs Ranger Suárez
|July 22
|Phillies
|W 1-0
|Tanner Bibee vs Zack Wheeler
|July 23
|Phillies
|L 8-5
|Xzavion Curry vs Aaron Nola
|July 24
|Royals
|L 5-3
|Logan Allen vs Ryan Yarbrough
|July 25
|Royals
|W 5-1
|Aaron Civale vs Zack Greinke
|July 26
|Royals
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Alec Marsh
|July 27
|@ White Sox
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Dylan Cease
|July 28
|@ White Sox
|-
|TBA vs Lucas Giolito
|July 29
|@ White Sox
|-
|Logan Allen vs Touki Toussaint
|July 30
|@ White Sox
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Michael Kopech
|July 31
|@ Astros
|-
|Gavin Williams vs J.P. France
