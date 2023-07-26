How to Watch the Guardians vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 26
Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians hit the field on Wednesday at Progressive Field against Alec Marsh, who is starting for the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Guardians vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in baseball this season (76).
- Cleveland's .383 slugging percentage is the fifth-lowest average in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 15th-ranked batting average in the majors (.252).
- Cleveland is the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.2 runs per game (420 total).
- The Guardians are 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .314.
- The Guardians strike out 6.9 times per game, the least Ks in baseball.
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 27th in the majors.
- Cleveland has a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians have the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.261).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gavin Williams (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.74 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went four innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- Williams has recorded one quality start this year.
- Williams enters this matchup with five outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- He has made one appearance this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/21/2023
|Phillies
|W 6-5
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Ranger Suárez
|7/22/2023
|Phillies
|W 1-0
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Zack Wheeler
|7/23/2023
|Phillies
|L 8-5
|Home
|Xzavion Curry
|Aaron Nola
|7/24/2023
|Royals
|L 5-3
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Ryan Yarbrough
|7/25/2023
|Royals
|W 5-1
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Zack Greinke
|7/26/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Alec Marsh
|7/27/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Dylan Cease
|7/28/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|-
|Lucas Giolito
|7/29/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Touki Toussaint
|7/30/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Michael Kopech
|7/31/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|J.P. France
