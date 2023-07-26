Bobby Witt Jr. and Jose Ramirez are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Guardians square off at Progressive Field on Wednesday (beginning at 1:10 PM ET).

Guardians vs. Royals Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has recorded 109 hits with 25 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .285/.355/.480 so far this year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 23 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 21 4-for-5 2 0 0 4 2

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 110 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 42 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He has a .271/.341/.372 slash line on the season.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 23 4-for-5 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 21 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 103 hits with 17 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs, 22 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen 28 bases.

He has a slash line of .253/.294/.442 on the season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jul. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 24 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Yankees Jul. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Yankees Jul. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Yankees Jul. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has collected 86 hits with 15 doubles, 17 home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 43 runs.

He's slashed .246/.287/.436 on the year.

Perez brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .150 with two home runs and three RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Jul. 24 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Yankees Jul. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Yankees Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

