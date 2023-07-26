The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter (hitting .278 in his past 10 games, with two home runs, five walks and nine RBI), take on starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Read More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is hitting .266 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 16 walks.

Carpenter has picked up a hit in 32 of 58 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.

In 10 games this season, he has homered (17.2%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).

Carpenter has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

In 32.8% of his games this year (19 of 58), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 29 .326 AVG .206 .385 OBP .271 .495 SLG .485 9 XBH 11 3 HR 8 12 RBI 20 22/9 K/BB 28/7 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings