Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Angels - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter (hitting .278 in his past 10 games, with two home runs, five walks and nine RBI), take on starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is hitting .266 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 16 walks.
- Carpenter has picked up a hit in 32 of 58 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
- In 10 games this season, he has homered (17.2%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Carpenter has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- In 32.8% of his games this year (19 of 58), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|29
|.326
|AVG
|.206
|.385
|OBP
|.271
|.495
|SLG
|.485
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|20
|22/9
|K/BB
|28/7
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 123 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Sandoval (5-7 with a 4.26 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 18th of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday, July 19 against the New York Yankees, when he threw 7 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.26, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.