On Wednesday, Myles Straw (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Alec Marsh. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is batting .242 with 15 doubles, three triples and 32 walks.

Straw has gotten a hit in 60 of 99 games this year (60.6%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (18.2%).

In 99 games played this season, he has not homered.

In 16.2% of his games this season, Straw has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 3.0%.

He has scored in 34.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.1%.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 50 .205 AVG .276 .267 OBP .347 .276 SLG .333 9 XBH 9 0 HR 0 10 RBI 9 38/14 K/BB 37/18 2 SB 10

Royals Pitching Rankings