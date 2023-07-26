Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Myles Straw (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Alec Marsh. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is batting .242 with 15 doubles, three triples and 32 walks.
- Straw has gotten a hit in 60 of 99 games this year (60.6%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (18.2%).
- In 99 games played this season, he has not homered.
- In 16.2% of his games this season, Straw has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 3.0%.
- He has scored in 34.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.1%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|50
|.205
|AVG
|.276
|.267
|OBP
|.347
|.276
|SLG
|.333
|9
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|9
|38/14
|K/BB
|37/18
|2
|SB
|10
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.18).
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (123 total, 1.2 per game).
- Marsh makes the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.20 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Friday against the New York Yankees, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.20, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .244 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.