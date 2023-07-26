Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Angels - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Riley Greene (.568 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Detroit Tigers play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Angels.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene is hitting .315 with 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- Greene is batting .476 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- In 75.8% of his 66 games this season, Greene has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (10.6%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 28.8% of his games this season, Greene has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.1%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 33 of 66 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|34
|.375
|AVG
|.254
|.424
|OBP
|.333
|.555
|SLG
|.381
|13
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|11
|39/11
|K/BB
|40/14
|3
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (123 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Angels are sending Sandoval (5-7) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.26 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday, July 19 against the New York Yankees, the lefty threw 7 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.26, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
