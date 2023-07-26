The Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers will play on Wednesday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Taylor Ward and Spencer Torkelson among those expected to produce at the plate.

Oddsmakers list the Angels as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers -105 moneyline odds.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -115 -105 - - - - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-3.

When it comes to the total, the Tigers and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their previous 10 games.

The Tigers' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won in 33, or 41.2%, of the 80 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Detroit has entered 76 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 30-46 in those contests.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in 52 of its 101 games with a total.

The Tigers are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-28 24-27 18-26 28-29 37-40 9-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.