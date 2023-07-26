Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will meet Taylor Ward and the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers are 24th in MLB action with 96 home runs. They average 1.0 per game.

Detroit is slugging .369, the second-lowest average in MLB.

The Tigers' .231 batting average ranks 27th in MLB.

Detroit has the No. 28 offense in MLB play, scoring 3.9 runs per game (397 total runs).

The Tigers' .298 on-base percentage is the third-worst in baseball.

The Tigers strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 18th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Detroit has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Detroit has a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Tigers combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.243).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael Lorenzen makes the start for the Tigers, his 18th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.49 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 100 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

Lorenzen is trying to prolong a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Lorenzen will aim to go five or more innings for his 17th straight start. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

He is trying to have his fourth straight outing with no earned runs given up.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/21/2023 Padres L 5-4 Home Reese Olson Seth Lugo 7/22/2023 Padres L 14-3 Home Matt Manning Jackson Wolf 7/23/2023 Padres W 3-1 Home Alex Faedo Joe Musgrove 7/24/2023 Giants W 5-1 Home Tarik Skubal Ross Stripling 7/25/2023 Angels L 7-6 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Griffin Canning 7/26/2023 Angels - Home Michael Lorenzen Patrick Sandoval 7/27/2023 Angels - Home Matt Manning Chase Silseth 7/28/2023 Marlins - Away Reese Olson Braxton Garrett 7/29/2023 Marlins - Away Tarik Skubal Johnny Cueto 7/30/2023 Marlins - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Jesús Luzardo 8/1/2023 Pirates - Away Michael Lorenzen Rich Hill

