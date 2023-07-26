On Wednesday, July 26, Spencer Torkelson's Detroit Tigers (46-55) host Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Angels (52-49) at Comerica Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Angels are -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Tigers (-110). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Tigers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen - DET (5-6, 3.49 ERA) vs Patrick Sandoval - LAA (5-7, 4.26 ERA)

Tigers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Tigers (-110) -- will win the contest. If you bet $10 on the Tigers to take down the Angels with those odds, and the Tigers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.09.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Spencer Torkelson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Tigers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have been favorites in 18 games this season and won 10 (55.6%) of those contests.

The Tigers have a 13-8 record (winning 61.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Detroit.

The Tigers went 4-2 over the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Angels have come away with 20 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Angels have won 20 of 42 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a record of 3-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Tigers vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Riley Greene 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+195) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+170) Matt Vierling 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

