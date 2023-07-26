Player prop bet odds for Spencer Torkelson, Shohei Ohtani and others are listed when the Detroit Tigers host the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Tigers vs. Angels Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Michael Lorenzen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Lorenzen Stats

Michael Lorenzen (5-6) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 18th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Lorenzen will look to finish five or more innings for the 17th start in a row.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in three straight appearances.

Lorenzen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Royals Jul. 20 7.0 3 0 0 3 1 at Mariners Jul. 15 6.2 2 0 0 7 5 vs. Athletics Jul. 6 5.0 3 0 0 4 0 at Rockies Jun. 30 5.0 7 5 5 4 1 vs. Twins Jun. 25 5.0 7 2 2 4 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Michael Lorenzen's player props with BetMGM.

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 22 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 40 walks and 56 RBI (88 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashing .232/.308/.414 so far this season.

Torkelson will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jul. 25 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Giants Jul. 24 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Jul. 23 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Padres Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 15 walks and 47 RBI (84 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .225/.261/.335 on the season.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jul. 25 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Giants Jul. 24 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jul. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Javier Báez or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has put up 112 hits with 16 doubles, seven triples, 36 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 77 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .299/.398/.668 so far this year.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jul. 25 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Pirates Jul. 23 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 21 0-for-1 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 19 0-for-1 2 0 0 0 0

Taylor Ward Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Ward Stats

Taylor Ward has 86 hits with 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 38 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .251/.333/.406 on the season.

Ward enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .375 with a double, two home runs, four walks and eight RBI.

Ward Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 23 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Pirates Jul. 21 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 19 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0

Bet on player props for Shohei Ohtani, Taylor Ward or other Angels players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.