The Los Angeles Angels (52-49) will look to Mickey Moniak, riding a 15-game hitting streak, versus the Detroit Tigers (46-55) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday, at Comerica Park.

The Tigers will call on Michael Lorenzen (5-6) versus the Angels and Patrick Sandoval (5-7).

Tigers vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lorenzen - DET (5-6, 3.49 ERA) vs Sandoval - LAA (5-7, 4.26 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen

Lorenzen (5-6) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed three hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.49, a 2.92 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.103 in 17 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Lorenzen will look to finish five or more innings for the 17th start in a row.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to four.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Sandoval

Sandoval gets the start for the Angels, his 18th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.26 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday, July 19, the lefty went 7 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.

Over 17 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 4.26 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .254 to his opponents.

Sandoval is looking to pick up his seventh quality start of the year.

Sandoval is seeking his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per start.

He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

