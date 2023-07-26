Tyler Freeman Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tyler Freeman and his .406 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Kansas City Royals and Alec Marsh on July 26 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Tyler Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has six doubles and six walks while hitting .293.
- Freeman has gotten a hit in 15 of 25 games this year (60.0%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (28.0%).
- In 25 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Freeman has had an RBI in four games this season.
- He has scored at least one run six times this year (24.0%), including one multi-run game.
Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|.364
|AVG
|.238
|.447
|OBP
|.267
|.455
|SLG
|.310
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|2
|3/5
|K/BB
|9/1
|2
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.18).
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (123 total, 1.2 per game).
- Marsh (0-4) takes the mound for the Royals in his fifth start of the season. He has a 6.20 ERA in 20 1/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.20, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .244 against him.
