Tyler Freeman and his .406 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Kansas City Royals and Alec Marsh on July 26 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has six doubles and six walks while hitting .293.

Freeman has gotten a hit in 15 of 25 games this year (60.0%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (28.0%).

In 25 games played this year, he has not homered.

Freeman has had an RBI in four games this season.

He has scored at least one run six times this year (24.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 .364 AVG .238 .447 OBP .267 .455 SLG .310 3 XBH 3 0 HR 0 2 RBI 2 3/5 K/BB 9/1 2 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings