On Wednesday, Zack Short (batting .095 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zack Short? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Zack Short At The Plate

Short is batting .201 with four doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.

Short has gotten a hit in 22 of 56 games this season (39.3%), with more than one hit on four occasions (7.1%).

He has gone deep in 8.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Short has an RBI in 12 of 56 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 10 of 56 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 21 .233 AVG .151 .287 OBP .250 .395 SLG .245 6 XBH 3 4 HR 1 17 RBI 5 23/7 K/BB 16/7 1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings