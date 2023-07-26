Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Angels - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Zack Short (batting .095 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short is batting .201 with four doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.
- Short has gotten a hit in 22 of 56 games this season (39.3%), with more than one hit on four occasions (7.1%).
- He has gone deep in 8.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Short has an RBI in 12 of 56 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 10 of 56 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|21
|.233
|AVG
|.151
|.287
|OBP
|.250
|.395
|SLG
|.245
|6
|XBH
|3
|4
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|5
|23/7
|K/BB
|16/7
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (123 total, 1.2 per game).
- Sandoval (5-7 with a 4.26 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 18th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, July 19, the lefty went 7 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.26 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.
