Akil Baddoo -- with an on-base percentage of .206 in his past 10 games, 105 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the hill, on July 27 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

  • Baddoo is batting .210 with eight doubles, four home runs and 27 walks.
  • Baddoo has gotten a hit in 28 of 61 games this season (45.9%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (14.8%).
  • Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (6.6%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 12 games this year (19.7%), Baddoo has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (4.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in 20 of 61 games so far this season.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 29
.213 AVG .207
.267 OBP .352
.309 SLG .333
5 XBH 7
2 HR 2
7 RBI 12
24/7 K/BB 24/20
2 SB 4

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Angels have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow 123 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • The Angels will send Ohtani (8-5) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.79 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 3.79 ERA ranks 27th, 1.128 WHIP ranks 18th, and 11.9 K/9 ranks third.
