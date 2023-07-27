Akil Baddoo -- with an on-base percentage of .206 in his past 10 games, 105 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the hill, on July 27 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is batting .210 with eight doubles, four home runs and 27 walks.

Baddoo has gotten a hit in 28 of 61 games this season (45.9%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (14.8%).

Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (6.6%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 12 games this year (19.7%), Baddoo has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (4.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 20 of 61 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 29 .213 AVG .207 .267 OBP .352 .309 SLG .333 5 XBH 7 2 HR 2 7 RBI 12 24/7 K/BB 24/20 2 SB 4

Angels Pitching Rankings