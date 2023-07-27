Akil Baddoo -- .133 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on July 27 at 4:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:40 PM ET

4:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo has eight doubles, four home runs and 27 walks while hitting .210.

Baddoo has had a hit in 28 of 61 games this season (45.9%), including multiple hits nine times (14.8%).

He has hit a home run in 6.6% of his games in 2023 (four of 61), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Baddoo has picked up an RBI in 19.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 4.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 games this year (32.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 29 .213 AVG .207 .267 OBP .352 .309 SLG .333 5 XBH 7 2 HR 2 7 RBI 12 24/7 K/BB 24/20 2 SB 4

Angels Pitching Rankings