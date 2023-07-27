On Thursday, Gabriel Arias (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Arias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is hitting .188 with five doubles, four home runs and 22 walks.

In 40.0% of his 55 games this season, Arias has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 7.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 55), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In four games this season (7.3%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 55 games (20.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 25 .143 AVG .230 .268 OBP .321 .186 SLG .419 3 XBH 6 0 HR 4 0 RBI 6 28/12 K/BB 25/10 1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings