Dylan Cease takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the White Sox as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians -105 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run total is set for this game.

Guardians vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The last 10 Guardians games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been underdogs in 41 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (41.5%) in those contests.

This season, Cleveland has won 16 of its 39 games, or 41%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Cleveland have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 43 of 101 chances this season.

The Guardians have posted a record of 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-24 23-27 21-16 30-35 34-30 17-21

