How to Watch the Guardians vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 27
Andrew Benintendi and Steven Kwan will be among the star attractions when the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Guardians vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 79 home runs as a team.
- Cleveland is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .385 this season.
- The Guardians rank 14th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.
- Cleveland has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 428 (4.2 per game).
- The Guardians have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Guardians are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 705 as a team.
- Cleveland averages just 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.
- Cleveland has the seventh-best ERA (3.85) in the majors this season.
- The Guardians rank 13th in MLB with a combined 1.266 WHIP this season.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tanner Bibee (6-2) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.
- Bibee has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/22/2023
|Phillies
|W 1-0
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Zack Wheeler
|7/23/2023
|Phillies
|L 8-5
|Home
|Xzavion Curry
|Aaron Nola
|7/24/2023
|Royals
|L 5-3
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Ryan Yarbrough
|7/25/2023
|Royals
|W 5-1
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Zack Greinke
|7/26/2023
|Royals
|W 8-3
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Alec Marsh
|7/27/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Dylan Cease
|7/28/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|-
|Lucas Giolito
|7/29/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Touki Toussaint
|7/30/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Michael Kopech
|7/31/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|J.P. France
|8/1/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Framber Valdez
