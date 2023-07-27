Andrew Benintendi and Steven Kwan will be among the star attractions when the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Guardians vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 79 home runs as a team.

Cleveland is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .385 this season.

The Guardians rank 14th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.

Cleveland has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 428 (4.2 per game).

The Guardians have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Guardians are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 705 as a team.

Cleveland averages just 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Cleveland has the seventh-best ERA (3.85) in the majors this season.

The Guardians rank 13th in MLB with a combined 1.266 WHIP this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Tanner Bibee (6-2) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Bibee has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Phillies W 1-0 Home Tanner Bibee Zack Wheeler 7/23/2023 Phillies L 8-5 Home Xzavion Curry Aaron Nola 7/24/2023 Royals L 5-3 Home Logan Allen Ryan Yarbrough 7/25/2023 Royals W 5-1 Home Aaron Civale Zack Greinke 7/26/2023 Royals W 8-3 Home Gavin Williams Alec Marsh 7/27/2023 White Sox - Away Tanner Bibee Dylan Cease 7/28/2023 White Sox - Away - Lucas Giolito 7/29/2023 White Sox - Away Logan Allen Touki Toussaint 7/30/2023 White Sox - Away Aaron Civale Michael Kopech 7/31/2023 Astros - Away Gavin Williams J.P. France 8/1/2023 Astros - Away Tanner Bibee Framber Valdez

