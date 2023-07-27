In the series opener on Thursday, July 27, Dylan Cease will take the hill for the Chicago White Sox (41-62) as they square off against the Cleveland Guardians (51-51), who will answer with Tanner Bibee. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Bookmakers list the White Sox as -110 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians -110 moneyline odds. The game's total is set at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Guardians versus White Sox game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Guardians (-110) in this matchup, means that you think the Guardians will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.09 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Steven Kwan get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have been favorites in 34 games this season and won 19 (55.9%) of those contests.

The White Sox have a record of 20-18 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (52.6% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The White Sox have not been the moneyline favorite over the last 10 games.

Over its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (41.5%) in those games.

The Guardians have a mark of 17-24 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Guardians vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Steven Kwan 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+240) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+120) José Ramírez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+135) Josh Bell 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 19th 2nd

