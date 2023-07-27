Jose Ramirez and Luis Robert are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox meet at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 25 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs, 45 walks and 60 RBI (112 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.

He has a slash line of .289/.360/.499 on the year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 26 3-for-4 3 2 3 9 1 vs. Royals Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 23 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 111 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 44 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.344/.372 so far this year.

Kwan enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 26 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 23 4-for-5 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Dylan Cease Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Cease Stats

The White Sox will send Dylan Cease (4-3) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Cease will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

In 21 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

The 27-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.04), 42nd in WHIP (1.311), and sixth in K/9 (10.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Cease Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Twins Jul. 22 6.0 3 1 1 9 2 at Braves Jul. 16 5.0 3 1 1 6 3 vs. Cardinals Jul. 7 6.0 11 5 5 8 0 at Athletics Jul. 1 5.1 6 3 3 5 3 at Angels Jun. 26 6.0 5 1 1 10 0

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Robert Stats

Robert has 27 doubles, 28 home runs, 22 walks and 58 RBI (104 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.

He has a .269/.323/.557 slash line so far this year.

Robert hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .182 with three doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 26 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 25 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jul. 23 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jul. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 1 at Twins Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew Benintendi Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has 103 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 34 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .284/.348/.372 so far this season.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 26 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jul. 21 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0

