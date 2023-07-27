The Cleveland Guardians (51-51) match up against the Chicago White Sox (41-62), after Jose Ramirez went deep twice in an 8-3 victory over the Royals, at 8:10 PM ET on Thursday.

The probable starters are Dylan Cease (4-3) for the White Sox and Tanner Bibee (6-2) for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: NBCS-CHI

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (4-3, 4.04 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (6-2, 3.04 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

Bibee (6-2 with a 3.04 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.

The 24-year-old has amassed a 3.04 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .225 to his opponents.

Bibee is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Bibee will look to prolong a seven-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per appearance).

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

Cease (4-3) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.04, a 2.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.311 in 21 games this season.

He has nine quality starts in 21 chances this season.

Cease will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

The 27-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.04), 42nd in WHIP (1.311), and sixth in K/9 (10.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Dylan Cease vs. Guardians

The Guardians have scored 428 runs this season, which ranks 24th in MLB. They are batting .252 for the campaign with 79 home runs, 30th in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Guardians in two games, and they have gone 10-for-46 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI over 12 1/3 innings.

