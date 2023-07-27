Thursday's game features the Chicago White Sox (41-62) and the Cleveland Guardians (51-51) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-3 win for the White Sox according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 27.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Dylan Cease (4-3) to the mound, while Tanner Bibee (6-2) will answer the bell for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is White Sox 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-2.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cleveland and its foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

The Guardians have been victorious in 17, or 41.5%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has a mark of 17-24 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Cleveland is the No. 24 offense in the majors, scoring 4.2 runs per game (428 total runs).

The Guardians have the seventh-best ERA (3.85) in the majors this season.

Guardians Schedule