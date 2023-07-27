Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .556 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on July 27 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Royals.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has 19 doubles, 11 home runs and 42 walks while batting .242.

Bell enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .294.

Bell has gotten at least one hit in 65.2% of his games this season (60 of 92), with at least two hits 15 times (16.3%).

Looking at the 92 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (12.0%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Bell has picked up an RBI in 40.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 games this season (21.7%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 42 .240 AVG .243 .314 OBP .343 .371 SLG .434 15 XBH 15 4 HR 7 22 RBI 26 39/19 K/BB 37/23 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings