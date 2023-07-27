Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .556 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on July 27 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Royals.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has 19 doubles, 11 home runs and 42 walks while batting .242.
- Bell enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .294.
- Bell has gotten at least one hit in 65.2% of his games this season (60 of 92), with at least two hits 15 times (16.3%).
- Looking at the 92 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (12.0%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Bell has picked up an RBI in 40.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (21.7%), including multiple runs in three games.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|42
|.240
|AVG
|.243
|.314
|OBP
|.343
|.371
|SLG
|.434
|15
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|26
|39/19
|K/BB
|37/23
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff paces the league.
- The White Sox's 4.66 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 145 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.04 ERA and 138 strikeouts through 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.04), 42nd in WHIP (1.311), and sixth in K/9 (10.9) among pitchers who qualify.
