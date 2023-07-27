Josh Naylor -- with an on-base percentage of .293 in his past 10 games, 51 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on July 27 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor leads Cleveland in total hits (104) this season while batting .305 with 37 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks seventh in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Naylor has gotten a hit in 60 of 91 games this year (65.9%), with multiple hits on 32 occasions (35.2%).

In 14 games this season, he has homered (15.4%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

Naylor has an RBI in 40 of 91 games this year, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 34.1% of his games this year (31 of 91), with two or more runs eight times (8.8%).

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 44 .305 AVG .305 .342 OBP .347 .475 SLG .530 16 XBH 21 7 HR 8 31 RBI 45 30/12 K/BB 27/10 2 SB 4

White Sox Pitching Rankings